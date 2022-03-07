Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $226,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $28.92. 33,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,032. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02. Hilltop has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

