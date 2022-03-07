Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

