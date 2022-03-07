Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report sales of $744.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Visteon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Visteon by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

