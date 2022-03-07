Zacks: Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 12,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,486. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

