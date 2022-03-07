Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will post $216.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $214.47 million. GoPro posted sales of $203.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 58,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

