Zacks: Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.80 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $124.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

SQNS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,144. The firm has a market cap of $516.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

