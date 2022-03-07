Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will post $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. 1,191,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,097. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

