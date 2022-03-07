Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.69. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.20. 477,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,228. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

