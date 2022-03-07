Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $9.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.09. Quidel reported earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 475,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,028. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

