Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.64 million and the lowest is $23.51 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $21.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 93,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,424. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.