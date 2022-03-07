Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.55. Five Below posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

