Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to post $163.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $162.98 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,287 shares of company stock worth $4,065,991 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

