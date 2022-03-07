Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Sell

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.50 ($32.07) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of AXAHY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. 486,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.