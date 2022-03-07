Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.90.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

