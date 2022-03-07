Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $15.25 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

