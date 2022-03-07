Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

