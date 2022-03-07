Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.98 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $523.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

