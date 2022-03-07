Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.78

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 123566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

