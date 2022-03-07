Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lessened by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $10,158,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $196.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

