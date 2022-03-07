Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 159,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,412. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

