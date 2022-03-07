Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,276 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Zumiez worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

