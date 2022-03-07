Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $12.69. 1,308,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,909 shares of company stock worth $2,553,072. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 866,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,708,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.