Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.22. 145,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

