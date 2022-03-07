Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 473.90.

ZURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a CHF 450 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

