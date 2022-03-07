ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 170,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:CNET remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

