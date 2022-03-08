-$0.01 EPS Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,590. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

