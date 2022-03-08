-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. DZS posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,901. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

