-$0.05 EPS Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Technologies.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.