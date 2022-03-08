-$0.05 EPS Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Technologies.
NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.89.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
