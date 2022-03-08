-$0.11 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Yelp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $13,261,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Yelp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

