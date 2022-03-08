-$0.17 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.