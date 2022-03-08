$0.41 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,568. The company has a market capitalization of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

