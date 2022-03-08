-$0.42 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,071. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

