-$0.50 EPS Expected for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

