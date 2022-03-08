$0.88 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

POWI stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

