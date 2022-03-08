$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

CNM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 797,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,099 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

