$1.68 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.96. Watsco reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39. Watsco has a 52 week low of $236.95 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

