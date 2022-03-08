$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,296 shares of company stock worth $17,111,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $7.72 on Tuesday, reaching $124.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,124. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

