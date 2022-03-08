104 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $467.40 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.20 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

