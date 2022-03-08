11,967 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,156 shares of company stock valued at $604,044. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

