12,082 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 321,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,821. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

