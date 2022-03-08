14,689 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

