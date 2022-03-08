15,272 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

