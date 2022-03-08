16,522 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Employers by 86,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

EIG opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.91. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

EIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.