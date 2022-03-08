17,466 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EACPU. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,957 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Edify Acquisition by 189.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

EACPU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

