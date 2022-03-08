$18.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.13 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $72.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 43,834,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

