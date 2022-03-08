$180.79 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.77 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkillSoft.
SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.88.
SkillSoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
