$180.79 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.77 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

