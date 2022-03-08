$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.16. Stryker reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after buying an additional 588,854 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.15 and a 200-day moving average of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.