$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.67 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of AIZ opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52-week low of $132.17 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 597.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

