$2.97 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $3.35. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $312.71 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.65. The company has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

