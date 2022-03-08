$231.33 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $231.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.18 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $940.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $956.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $972.07 million, with estimates ranging from $948.12 million to $997.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

NYSE DIN traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $67.38. 20,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,738. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

